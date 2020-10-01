GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Gulf Shores released the latest updates on Hurricane Sally recovery efforts.
Curfew
The City of Gulf Shores curfew is set to expire tomorrow, October 2, at 6 a.m. At that time, checkpoints located at West 12th Avenue (Domino’s) and on East Beach Boulevard will also be taken down.
Beaches
The City of Gulf Shores, City of Orange Beach, Baldwin County, Gulf State Park, and Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism have been working closely with Governor Kay Ivey and the State of Alabama to determine when beaches can safely reopen. While our area has seen a vast improvement over the last two weeks, there is still a lot of work to be done. The City of Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Fort Morgan will reopen beaches at 6 a.m. on October 2. However, most public beach access points will remain CLOSED until further notice due to safety concerns. These include:
• Gulf Shores
o Gulf Place
o West Gulf Place
o West 5th Street
o West 6th Street
o West 10th Street
o West 12th Street
o West 13th Street
o Little Lagoon Pass Park
• Gulf State Park
o Gulf State Park Pier
o Gulf State Park Pavilion
o Beach access at Perdido Beach Blvd. and State Park Road 2
These extended closures of public access areas are strictly due to safety concerns. Repairs to boardwalks and other damaged areas will take place as quickly as possible. Reopening of access points and parking lots should begin in mid-October as soon as they are fully repaired and deemed safe.
City of Gulf Shores Resident Beach Access
East Gulf Place will reopen for City of Gulf Shores Resident Only Parking on Friday, October 2. Hurricane Re-Entry/Beach Parking Passes will be required for parking. These can be purchased at Gulf Shores City Hall or the Gulf Shores City Store during regular business hours.
Visitor Information
Private accommodations that can reopen will have open access to the beach beginning October 2. Visitors should contact their lodging accommodation provider for specific information related to their stay.
Checkpoints
The City of Gulf Shores curfew is set to expire on Friday, October 2, at 6 a.m. At that time, these checkpoints at West 12th Avenue (Domino’s) on Highway 59, and at State Park Road 135 and East Beach Boulevard will be removed and all city roadways will be accessible.
Debris/Trash/Recycling
• DEBRIS PICKUP: The cleanup process is going to be very long and tedious. Please be extremely cautious while driving around as these trucks are very large and pick up significant quantities of material. In order to have debris picked up, it MUST be sorted. Even if you have already brought debris to the road. You will be passed by if your piles are mixed together. Crews will be making numerous passes throughout the entire city for the next several weeks. If they miss you, please be patient; they will return to pick up your debris.
• TRASH: Republic Services has resumed their regularly scheduled trash pickup.
• RECYCLING: The Drop-Off Recycling Center, located at 160 West 36th Avenue, is closed until further notice. Residential, curbside pickup has resumed regularly scheduled pickups.
Utilities/Service Providers
• GULF SHORES UTILITIES: Please visit the Gulf Shores Utilities website for all updates related to Hurricane Sally at https://www.gulfshoresutilities.com/hurricane-sally-disaster-recovery-notifications/
• BALDWIN EMC: As of 4 p.m., 9/24/2020 power has been restored to all areas within the Corporate Limits of the City of Gulf Shores. If you live within the Corporate Limits of the City of Gulf Shore and do not have power, please contact Baldwin EMC at 251-989-6247.
• MEDIACOM: Mediacom is working hard to restore their cable/internet system. If you are still experiencing an outage, please contact Mediacom directly at 1-855-633-4226 or text 66554.
• CENTURYLINK: Please reach out directly to CenturyLink to report your outage at https://www.centurylink.com/.
SBA Business Relief Center
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is opening a Business Recovery Center (BRC) in Gulf Shores on Friday, October 2, to help businesses impacted by Hurricane Sally. SBA representatives at the Center can provide information about disaster loans, answer questions and assist businesses in completing the SBA application.
The BRC will be located at the Gulf Shores Activity Center, 260 Clubhouse Drive, and will open at 8 a.m. on Friday, October 2. Regular operating hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday through Saturday (7 days a week). To learn more, please visit https://www.gulfshoresal.gov/1622/SBA-Business-Recovery-Center.
Business Licenses & Contractor Passes
Business Licenses & Contractor Passes can be picked up at City Hall during regular business hours.
Contractors will not be issued a Contractor Re-Entry Pass without a valid Gulf Shores Business License. For more information on how to obtain a Gulf Shores Business License, please visit https://www.gulfshoresal.gov/779/General-Business-License.
Avoid “Fake” Contractors
Please be aware of “fake” contractors. If you contract with someone to help you repair your home or property, make sure they show that they have a current Gulf Shores Business License. There are a lot of contractors who will come into the area after a storm and scam residents. Please be vigilant and make sure they show you documentation that they are licensed. You can also call City Hall and verify that they are licensed at 251-968-1120. Be wary when paying unknown contractors a down payment only with their word that they will return to perform work for you.
Here is a link with some great information from the State of Alabama Home Builders Licensure Board on how to make good contracting decisions. https://hblb.alabama.gov/consumers.
Contractors will not be issued a Contractor Re-Entry Pass without a valid Gulf Shores Business License. For more information on how to obtain a Gulf Shores Business License, learn more at https://www.gulfshoresal.gov/779/General-Business-License.
Relief Distribution Locations & Volunteer Information
All drive-through distribution locations are now closed. Gulf Shores United Methodist Church is operating a Volunteer Reception Center for those interested in volunteering with disaster relief. Please contact Gulf Shores United Methodist Church at 251-597-2983 for more information.
City Facilities and Parks
The following City facilities and parks are now open:
• City Hall and Executive Offices, Library, Gulf Shores Museum, Gulf Shores City Store, Outdoor Basketball Courts, Skate Park, Dog Park, Mo’s Landing Park (boat launch remains CLOSED), Canal Park Boat Launch and Meyer Park.
• The Bodenhamer Recreation Center will open at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 1. Regular hours will resume at that time.
• George C. Meyer Tennis Center will reopen courts that are safe to play on Monday, October 5.
• The Cultural Center remains closed until further notice.
• The Gulf Shores Sportsplex track and football stadium are open.
• Wade Ward Nature Park will remain closed until further notice due to storm damage.
Satellite Hurricane Sally Impact Photos
Satellite photos are now available from NOAA and can be viewed at NOAA Satellite Photo by visiting https://storms.ngs.noaa.gov/.
Municipal Court
Gulf Shores Municipal Court scheduled for 9/17/2020 is canceled and moving all cases to the 10/15/2020, 2 p.m. DOCKET. The Court will attempt to notify all those with cases of the continuance.
The City of Gulf Shores will continue to share updates through our City’s website and our social media channels. To receive updates via email or text message, please visit www.gulfshoresal.gov and click on “Notify Me."
