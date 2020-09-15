GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - As Hurricane Sally’s track continues to shift east, local conditions continue to worsen in the City of Gulf Shores and surrounding areas. Extreme life-threatening and historic flooding conditions are anticipated throughout the duration of this storm. This includes damaging winds, a storm surge of up to seven feet and potentially an accumulation of 30 inches rainfall.
Gulf Shores Mayor and City Council have ordered a mandatory curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. today (Tuesday) and Wednesday. Travel is not permitted during curfew hours, except for emergency situations.
Residents in low-lying areas are recommended to evacuate today during daylight hours, or shelter in place taking all necessary precautions. It is likely emergency vehicles may not be able to navigate flooded roadways, particularly the Fort Morgan Peninsula, Plash Island and low-lying areas surrounding Little Lagoon.
Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency has opened a Shelter of Last Resort at the Baldwin County Coliseum, 19477 Fairground Road, Robertsdale, Alabama. This shelter will be open for life-safety purposes. For more information on the shelter, visit https://baldwincountyal.gov/departments/EMA/shelters.
Due to the flooding conditions, no travel is advised. Please stay home and off the roads. At this time, the following roadways are impassable in the City of Gulf Shores:
- West 4th Avenue
- West 5th Avenue
- West 6th Avenue
- Windmill Ridge Road
- Outer lanes on Hwy. 59 south of Fort Morgan Road and Hwy 182 are impassable.
Additional remote parking remains available at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex and at Jack Edwards National Airport in the grass field at the west end of the runway between Hwy. 59 and 2nd Street.
Beaches and public beach accesses remain closed until further notice. Double red flags are flying and waters are closed due to life-threatening rip currents and surf conditions.
Republic Services has suspended residential and commercial trash and recycling pick-up until further notice.
For the latest updates and advisories, continue to follow local media and the National Weather Service Mobile at https://www.weather.gov/MOB for continued updates.
The City of Gulf Shores will continue to share updates through our City’s website and our social media channels. To receive updates via email or text message, please visit www.gulfshoresal.gov and click on “Notify Me
