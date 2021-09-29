MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- FOX10 News has learned the City of Mobile is close to naming a new chief of police.

The list is down to six internal commanding officers and Mobile Chief of Staff James Barber told FOX10 News on Wednesday, he was interviewing the candidates.

One of the candidates, Roy Hodge is already in the role as interim chief.

The other five candidates include Major Randy Jackson, Major Paul Prine.

There's also Captain Melvin Jones, Captain William Reed and Captain Jonathan Lee.

FOX10 News was also told the city hopes to name its chief of police by the October 5 city council meeting.