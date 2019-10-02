According to Mobile police, an employee with the City of Mobile's Electrical Department suffered an electrical shock on Monday, September 30.
Officials say, at approximately 1 p.m. officers responded to the area of Washington Avenue and Saint Louis Street for a report of an individual down.
They say the employee was working on a utility pole when he was shocked.
The worker was transported to the hospital with injuries to his hands and abdomen.
