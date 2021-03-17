MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - On Wednesday, Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber and Police Chief Lawrence Battiste traveled to Montgomery to speak in support of “Aniah’s Law,” which was advanced out of the Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee with a favorable report.

House Bill 131, or “Aniah’s Law,” would give Alabama judges the option to deny pretrial bail to violent criminals who would present a clear danger to the public if released.

This important piece of legislation is named after Aniah Blanchard, the 19-year-old Homewood resident and college student who was kidnapped and killed in 2019 by a man who was out on bail for multiple violent felonies at the time.

Currently, the Alabama Constitution does not allow judges to deny bail to repeat violent offenders in most circumstances — including those who have documented history of violent criminal behavior. For years, accused criminals committing violent acts while out on bail has been a challenge for police in Mobile.

The sponsor of “Aniah’s Law,” Rep. Chip Brown, introduced the first version of this bill in 2018 after discussions with Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration, local judges and law enforcement leaders across Mobile County. Since 2019, Barber has traveled to Montgomery every year to speak in support of the changes proposed in Aniah’s Law. On Wednesday he and Chief Battiste made the trip again.

“Right now, our law enforcement officers and prosecutors are facing 21st Century threats with a state Constitution written in 1901,” Mayor Stimpson said. “We strongly support the changes proposed in “Aniah’s Law” and we thank the members of the Judiciary Committee for advancing it today.”

Current law states that “all persons” shall be eligible for a pretrial bail except for those facing capital offenses. As proposed, “Aniah’s Law” would add certain Class A violent felonies to that exception for pretrial bail, including heinous offenses like murder, kidnapping, sodomy and rape.

In order to protect the rights of the accused, defendants would not automatically be prohibited from receiving bail under “Aniah’s Law.” Prosecutors would have to request a hearing before a judge and show there is sufficient evidence to support a conviction, that a defendant is likely to reoffend if released on bail and there are no conditions of release that could reasonably protect the public.

Defendants would be able to contest the request to deny their bail and would be guaranteed an opportunity to show evidence of why they should be granted bail. As always, judges would be able to grant bail if they found the evidence produced by prosecutors to be insufficient.

Aniah’s Law will now be considered by the full Alabama Senate. If passed, it would go before the people of Alabama in a statewide referendum.