MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As part of the plans for the RESTORE-funded Africatown Welcome Center project, slated for completion in 2023, the City of Mobile has contracted with the University of South Alabama to conduct a cultural resources study of the property.
The announcement was made on Friday.
Officials say once completed, the Africatown Welcome Center will serve as a tourism facility and a central location to welcome visitors to the community. It will be located on Bay Bridge Cutoff Road in the same location as the previous Welcome Center. This location is across from the Old Plateau Cemetery, which is the final resting place for many of Africatown’s founders.
Working with descendants and members of the community, and in anticipation for design and construction, the City and USA will be conducting a cultural resources study beginning this month to ensure that no burials associated with the Old Plateau Cemetery are impacted by the construction of the Africatown Welcome Center. The study will also properly document the history of this important area.
This effort will be multifaceted and include a geographical survey of the land, an oral history project with members of the community and a Phase I archaeology survey. Information about the historical uses and impact of the property collected during this study will be made available to the community prior to moving forward with construction of the Africatown Welcome Center.
This project is being led by Jennifer Greene, director of programs and projects management with the City of Mobile; Dr. Kern Jackson, Director of the USA’s African American Studies Program; Dr. Justin Dunnavant of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture’s “Slave Wrecks Project” and USA archaeologist Dr. Philip J. Carr.
“We are working with the Africatown community and the descendants of its original founders in all of our efforts to spur tourism to this uniquely historic part of our City. That’s why we wanted to take extra steps in this cultural resource survey to ensure we’re properly respecting and documenting that history,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “I want to thank our team and our partners from USA for helping us get to this important step in the process to build a Welcome Center for visitors we know are already eager to come see the remarkable story of Africatown firsthand.”
