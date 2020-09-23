ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with the City of Orange Beach say they are attempting to help facilitate matching boat owners to displaced boats following Hurricane Sally.
According to the city's social media page, city officials are compiling a database.
They ask that you complete and submit a Boat Salvage Form which can be found here: https://www.orangebeachal.gov/sites/default/files/pdfs/Form%20-%20Boat%20Salvage%20Report%20Form%20-%20City%20of%20Orange%20Beach.pdf
For more info, contact City Hall at 251-981-6979.
