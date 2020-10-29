ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - City of Orange Beach officials say there were no major incidents or damage following Hurricane Zeta Wednesday night.
They also confirmed that all roads are clear.
Officials released the following statement:
"There are some small pockets of power outages that are being addressed by Baldwin EMC, but the majority of the city has power.
The beach is in decent shape although some additional sand was lost. There is a lot of wind blown sand and Public Works is addressing areas on Perdido Beach Boulevard.
The Backcountry Trail is open. Branches and small wind-blown debris are being removed. If you use the trails today, please exercise caution.
At the beach, double red flags continue to fly. Gulf waters are off limits to swimmers but the beach remains open. Please be aware that there is marine debris on the beach and use caution.
Overall, it’s business as usual for city facilities, except for youth programs such as Expect Excellence and rec sports, which have been canceled today. The Expect Excellence after-school program will resume Friday when schools are back in session.
City Hall is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone who has any questions, please call 251-981-6979."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.