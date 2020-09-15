ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Orange Beach continues to monitor updates on Hurricane Sally from the National Weather Service. With some weakening overnight, Sally is now expected to make landfall as a category one hurricane Wednesday morning near the Alabama/Mississippi border.
A curfew will be in place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 15 and Wednesday, September 16. Officials say based on conditions, emergency response may be delayed or interrupted as weather deteriorates. For emergency calls continue to dial 9-1-1.
A hurricane warning remains in effect for Baldwin County. A significant and potentially historic flood event is possible. Hurricane Sally is expected to produce heavy rains, tropical storm force winds, flash flooding and high surf along the Alabama Gulf Coast. It will also be a prolonged event given the slow movement of Sally.
Gov. Ivey on Monday issued a supplemental State of Emergency closing all beaches as of 3 p.m. Monday, and encouraging voluntary evacuations, especially for non-residents, for those living in flood-prone areas south of I-10, effective at 3 p.m. Monday. (This is not a mandatory evacuation at this time.)
Baldwin County opened a Shelter of Last Resort at the Baldwin County Coliseum, 19477 Fairground Road, Robertsdale, at 6 p.m. Monday. Full Covid-19 restrictions will be in place, but they will not turn anyone away. The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency asks that individuals utilize all of their resources before deciding to go to the shelter. This shelter will be open for life-safety purposes.
Voluntary evacuations are encouraged during daylight hours today (Tuesday).
There is significant potential that bridges will be closed as the storm nears shore. Once tropical storm force winds are sustained at 45 mph, bridges will close until winds subside or at such time that local emergency management officials deem them unsafe. This includes the Beach Express toll bridge and the Perdido Pass bridge. Emergency response will likely be affected by conditions as well.
In the event of power outages, Baldwin EMC will respond as conditions allow. Contact Baldwin EMC for outages at 251-989-6247.
