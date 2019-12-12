PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- The City of Pensacola on Thursday gave an update on the recent cyber attack of the city's computer system:
- Online bill payments for Pensacola Energy and Sanitation Services are now available.
- Pensacola Energy is operational, but the call center is not fully restored yet.
- The majority of servers are restored, and IT is working to get computers up and running in each department.
- The city is currently in an assessment and recovery mode, and IT staff continue to work diligently to check all computers and fully restore the network.
- The city can confirm that this was a ransomware incident, but says it cannot provide additional details due to the ongoing investigation.
- Email servers are back online, so city staff have limited access to emails.
- Most city landlines have been restored.
"Thank you everyone for your patience as we work to restore our network and city services," the city said.
