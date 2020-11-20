PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Prichard has announced the cancellation of its annual Christmas Parade.
The parade was was originally scheduled for Saturday, December 5, 2020.
Officials say they are acting out of an abundance of caution in light of the surge of COVID-19 cases in Mobile County.
In spite of the parade cancellation, officials confirmed that a tree lighting ceremony will take place Friday, December 4 at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.