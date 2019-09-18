The City of Semmes has quite a few events scheduled for this fall. Mayor David Baker stopped by our studio during Fox 10 News at 4pm to talk about what's on tap.
EVENT DETAILS:
Monday, Sept. 23rd
Mobile Pops Concert
7pm
MGM Auditorium
Saturday, Sept. 28th
Azalea Marching Festival
All day!
MGM Stadium
Tuesday, Oct. 1
National Night Out
5pm - 8pm
Fire Training Center
Friday, Oct. 11
Fall Movie Night - Aladdin
7pm, Municipal Park
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Pastor's Appreciation Event
10am, Honor Park
Friday, Nov. 1
Good Citizen Awards, 6pm Semmes First Baptist
Monday, Nov. 11
Veteran's Day Event, 3pm
Honor Park
Friday, Nov. 15
Christmas Tree Lighting, 5:30pm
Semmes Library
Friday, Dec. 6
Old Fashion Christmas
6pm
Heritage Park
Saturday, Dec. 7
Semmes Christmas Parade
10am
Parade Route
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.