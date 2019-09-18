The City of Semmes has quite a few events scheduled for this fall. Mayor David Baker stopped by our studio during Fox 10 News at 4pm to talk about what's on tap.

EVENT DETAILS:

Monday, Sept. 23rd

Mobile Pops Concert

7pm

MGM Auditorium

Saturday, Sept. 28th

Azalea Marching Festival

All day!

MGM Stadium

Tuesday, Oct. 1

National Night Out

5pm - 8pm

Fire Training Center

Friday, Oct. 11

Fall Movie Night - Aladdin

7pm, Municipal Park

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Pastor's Appreciation Event

10am, Honor Park

Friday, Nov. 1

Good Citizen Awards, 6pm Semmes First Baptist

Monday, Nov. 11

Veteran's Day Event, 3pm

Honor Park

Friday, Nov. 15

Christmas Tree Lighting, 5:30pm

Semmes Library

Friday, Dec. 6

Old Fashion Christmas

6pm

Heritage Park

Saturday, Dec. 7

Semmes Christmas Parade

10am

Parade Route

