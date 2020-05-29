Civil Axe opens at The Wharf in Orange Beach

Civil Axe is opening its doors for the very first time just a week after restrictions were lifted off entertainment venues.
Civil Axe, an axe throwing venue based out of Huntsville, is opening its newest location in the Wharf at Orange Beach Friday.
This comes after COVID-19 restrictions pushed back its grand opening as entertainment venues across the state were forced to close their doors, not re-opening until last Friday.
While axe throwing lends itself to social distancing by nature, the company is excited to finally open after a long wait, even if it means sanitizing more and keeping 6 feet apart.
“We’ve been here with this beautiful thing built, and its just been collecting dust, so after a long wait of 3 months we’re so excited to release it and let the public back inside and throw some axes. We are so ready to destroy this wood," said Civil Axe's Brendan Messex.
Civil Axe is open for reservations and walk-ins, but with Coronavirus still being a concerned, you are asked to call ahead when possible.
