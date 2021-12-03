The Class 2A state championship was up for grabs Friday afternoon and the Clarke County Bulldogs came out on top, claiming the first state championship in the school’s history.

The Bulldogs bested the Cleveland Panthers in a battle a battle between number one and number two. The Bulldogs pulled out the win 49 to 41.

It was a shootout in the first half as both teams combined for 70 points and 679 yards of total offense.