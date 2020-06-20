CLARKE COUNTY Ala, (WALA) The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released a statement concerning a deadly crash that happened south of Thomasville Friday night.
The statement reads as follows:
"Shortly before 10:00 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, ALEA Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 43 in Clarke county that claimed the lives of three and critically injured two. Christopher Ryan Pritchett, 36, of Thomasville, was fleeing Thomasville police southbound on U.S. 43 in a 2009 Cadillac CTS when he crossed the median and collided head-on with a northbound 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by Megan Dianne Brunson, 23, of Thomasville. Pritchett, Megan Brunson, and a passenger of the Nissan, Wanda D. Brunson, 52, of Thomasville were killed. Two juvenile passengers in the Nissan were critically injured and transported to University Hospital in Mobile. The crash occurred on U.S. 43 near mile-marker 83 in the Fulton community. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.