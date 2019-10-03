GROVE HILL, Ala. (WALA) -- A sheriff's deputy in Clarke County was involved in a crash near Grove Hill Thursday night.
It happened on Highway 43 at the interchange with Highway 84.
According to firefighters, the deputy was not seriously hurt in the wreck. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The wreck blocked Highway 43 for hours. Drivers were diverted through Grove Hill to get around the crash site.
No other details have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.