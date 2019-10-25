According to Roy Waite with the Clarke County Emergency Management Agency, two people were trapped inside a storm shelter by downed trees on Gaddy Lane Friday, October 25.
Waite said the trapped individuals were not injured and family members have spoken with them over the phone. He went on to say, the two people were able to get out of the shelter however, emergency crews are still cutting their way through debris to get to them.
Emergency personnel also say their house was destroyed.
Waite said it appears that a tornado touched down in the area however, that has not been confirmed.
EMA officials say the damage seems to be contained on Highway 154 at Dummy Line Road and Sand Flat Roads in Clarke County.
