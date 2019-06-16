JACKSON, Ala. (WALA) -- A two-vehicle crash in Clarke County Saturday evening claimed the life of a man and injured another.
Alabama State Troopers said 65-year-old Timothy Flinn of Gainsville died when his 1998 Toyota 4 Runner crashed into a 1998 Honda Civic. The driver of the Honda, identified as 29-year-old Antonio Hunt, was airlifted to University Hospital in Mobile.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Walker Springs Road about four miles southwest of Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.