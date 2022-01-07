CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA)- As students returned to class this week COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Clarke County prompting Superintendent Larry Bagley to send this letter to parents. Announcing that students would switch to virtual learning for a week starting on Monday.

“As of yesterday when we went home we had well over 220 students who were sick, and some 18 employees," said Bagley. "Well today I’ve lost two or three more employees who have become sick”

Superintendent Bagley also says out of the seven Clarke County schools, three are without nurses who are also out sick. He says that and the growing number of students being sent home was concerning enough to temporarily stop in-person learning.

“Last year we dealt with our employees going home and being sick but this year it’s children being sick so we have to be extremely careful and do everything we can to protect them,” added Bagley.

One of the biggest concerns is internet access in the rural parts of the county. Teachers spent the day making plans to ensure things go as smoothly as possible next week.

“Our teachers have prepared some packets," said Clarke County High School Principal Chris Young. "Some of them uploading and downloading things on the computer where they don’t always have to have internet access.”

Teachers will also be at the school all next week to help should students and parents need any help. While there is concern that a week may not be enough

“We’re kind of scared that we may come back and face the same thing,” said Young.

Faculty members and grandparents agree today’s move was the right decision.

“We would all love to be face to face and in person because we think they learn more that way, but if it’s not the safest thing right now it’s not what we need," added Young.

“I think it’s necessary to take a break for a week," said Linda Slayton. "Let everyone stay home and hopefully after a week or ten days school can resume.”

Superintendent Bagley said all schools will continue to be sanitized while students are out of the classroom.