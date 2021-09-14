Clarke County Public Schools will have an "off campus learning day" on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, the school system announced.
Students will not attend school in order for teachers to attend professional development on that day. Older students may have virtual assignments while younger students may have pencil and paper activities to complete, according to the announcement.
Officials say the day will also be used to allow custodial staff at the schools to perform more extensive COVID-19 cleaning protocols.
"We are optimistic that our COVID numbers are trending downward, and it is our goal to see that trend continue," Clarke County superintendent Larry Bagley said in a letter.
