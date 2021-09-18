Clarke County, Ala. (WALA) - According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), around 6:40 p.m. Friday evening a two-vehicle crash claimed the life of Mobile woman.
ALEA says 74-year old Shirley C. Turner was Fatally injured when the 1994 Nissan Altima she was driving left the roadway and crossed back into traffic striking a 2019 GMC Sierra driven by Ledezma J. Morales, 21, of Arabi, La.
Turner was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 69 near the 8 mile marker, approximately eight miles north of Jackson, in Clarke County.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.