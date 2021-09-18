Clarke County, Ala. (WALA) - According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), around 6:40 p.m. Friday evening a two-vehicle crash claimed the life of Mobile woman.

ALEA says 74-year old Shirley C. Turner was Fatally injured when the 1994 Nissan Altima she was driving left the roadway and crossed back into traffic striking a 2019 GMC Sierra driven by Ledezma J. Morales, 21, of Arabi, La.

Turner was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 69 near the 8 mile marker, approximately eight miles north of Jackson, in Clarke County.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.