Class in session for new Orange Beach Middle/High School

One of the many Baldwin County schools back in session today—the new Orange Beach Middle and High School.
As students returned to classrooms in Baldwin County this morning, 300 students walked through the doors of the newly formed Orange Beach Middle and High School for the very first time.
This is the inaugural year for the schools, after forming following Gulf Shores City School's split with Baldwin County this summer.
Construction is underway on the new Orange Beach Middle and High School, which is expected to be finished in time for next school year.
In the meantime, those middle and high school students are attending class in a modular village on the Orange Beach Elementary School Campus.
Students, parents, and teachers tell us while starting a new school may be nerve racking, they’re happy to have a place to call their very own.
“Its exciting. Being the first Orange Beach Mako," said Dawson Shallows, an Orange Beach High School Freshman.
Students will use the 18 classrooms in the middle and high school, as well as the elementary school cafeteria and city recreation center until their new school is complete.
We’re told the new campus off of Canal Road is expected to be finished next summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.