BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- Clean Out & Recycle Day will be held 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 15, at Bay Minette City Hall.

The free event will feature various recycling stations set up in the parking lot for tires, grease, aluminum, metals, cardboard, electronics, medications, ink cartridges, soda tabs, and numerous other items. A shredder will also be set up for documents and files.

The Shred-It truck will be on site to shred documents, files and other paper items.

North Baldwin Utilities will be on hand with its Cease the Grease program which accepts cooking oil. No commercial oil, grease-trap waste, or petroleum-based motor oils accepted! The Bay Minette Police Department will have its drop box available to dispose of outdated or unwanted prescription medications (excluding liquid medications).

Organizers are partnering with United Cerebral Palsy in Mobile, and UCP will be set up to collect items for recycling. UCP currently accepts computers, laptops, DVD and Blu-ray players, Cell Phones, tablets, home/office telephones, telecommunications equipment, keyboards, audio/video and computer cables, computer servers, flat screen televisions, flat screen monitors, printers and fax machines.

Organizers will also have a booth set up to accept soda tabs in support of the Ronald McDonald House in Mobile.

To learn more about Ronald McDonald House, and the service it provides to families, visit rmhcmobile.org.