DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- As the sun comes up over Dauphin Island, Barry's impact is still being felt on the island's west end.
The flood waters have receded enough in some areas to allow the clean-up process to begin. City crews pushing the sand from the roadway and cleaning up debris, as locals were are out early seeing what Barry washed ashore.
"We are treasure hunting. We've found some conch shell casings, fishing rod off somebodies boat that washed up," said Beth & Chaz Drude.
The Drudes rode out the storm.
"It was like a bad thunderstorm... It's just ongoing though," said Beth.
The couple have been spending summers on the island since 2008 and full-time residents for the past year. They tell us Barry wasn't that bad.
"Basically just storm surge ... Not a lot of rain, not a lot of trouble with wind and water -- you get a lot of erosion down here on the beach and the west end. Should be gone in a day and I think we're great," said Chaz.
While it's hard to predict when these storms will form in Gulf and where they'll go -- locals are thankful Barry made landfall this weekend ahead of next weekend's Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo -- a huge money-maker for the island.
"They spend a lot of time trying to put this event on. People come from different states to come and get in this thing. Mother Nature has got a way of working things out," said Chaz.
While clean-up crews have their work cut out for them, the Drudes say the inconvenience is a small price to pay for living in what the call their little piece of paradise.
"It is... It's something you know and expect when you move here. But we love it... There's nothing like it," said Beth.
