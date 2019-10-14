MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Cleon Jones Charity Golf Tournament will be held Wednesday at Heron Lakes Country Club in Mobile.
The tournament and gala will be a reunion in celebration of the 50-year anniversary of the 1969 New York Mets World Series Team.
All funds raised from the tournament will be used to refurbish and build affordable homes, combat blight and provide positive youth programs for the Africatown community.
Located three miles from downtown Mobile, Africatown is believed to be the first settlement of African-owned land in the country. It was founded, in part, by Africans who were transported to the United States in the last known illegal shipment of people to the US.
Cleon Jones and his wife returned home to Africatown more than 40 years ago to raise their family in the community they love.
Left fielder Jones played most of his Major League baseball career for the New York Mets. In 1969, Jones caught the final out of the "Miracle Mets" World Series Championship over the Baltimore Orioles.
A pre-event gala is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Heron Lakes.
All golfers are invited to attend the pre-event Gala. All those who attend will be served dinner, have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction, be able to meet some of the 1969 Miracle Mets, and be entertained by the music of The Tip Tops.
Our sponsors have a special invitation to attend the Pre-Gala Cocktail Hour at 5 p.m.
Note that tickets are limited. There is a 300-guest maximum to the Gala event, so check for availability. Contact Cleon Jones at 251-452-1052 or Angela Jones at 251-689-0818.
Checks may be made payable to The Cleon Jones Last Out Community Foundation Inc.
