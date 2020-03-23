As of Monday, March 23, 2020 Alabama beaches have been closed for four days. Some leasing agencies have since asked visitors to leave and have suspended rentals. This combination has turned Gulf Shores into somewhat of a ghost town. It’s been a big blow to local businesses.
Spring break cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. A week ago, Gulf Shores beaches were crowded with college co-eds. That came to an end with an order from Governor Kay Ivy. Not even under threat of a hurricane have the beaches been so bare. Police said folks were very cooperative over the weekend.
“Everybody left the beach pretty quickly and quietly and it’s been a really quiet weekend and they’ve had very few contacts on the beach and the ones that they’ve had…the way it was described to me, it was very positive,” said Sgt. Jason Woodruff with Gulf Shores Police.
Along with the order to close beaches came one to close restaurants and bars as well. Visitors began returning home and businesses that count on tourism dollars found themselves in a position they’ve not experienced before.
“A lot of people can’t survive too long like this. Businesses will be hurting,” said owner of Papa Rocco’s Pizza, Bill McGinnes. “I mean, I’ve been here for thirty-five years. I’m okay but it’s a shame I’ve got to send my help to unemployment because I can’t afford to keep them.”
Restaurants felt the effects immediately, some turning to take-out and delivery to try and keep doors open. Others have already closed, saying it’s a battle they cannot win. One constant among it all is the uncertainty of what lies ahead.
“I mean, we’ve gone like three days already so I can imagine over a week, two weeks it’s gonna be worse. It’s gonna be worse,” said manager of El Toro Mexican restaurant, Steven Neira.
That uncertainty is also being felt by residents like Patrick Lyman.
“Confident we’ll pull through. It’s just what happens in between,” Lyman said. “What are we going to come out as when it’s over?”
It’s a question many on the gulf coast are asking right now.
