Family, friends, and co-workers of Kimberleigh Welch are still in deep mourning after her sudden and tragic death Thursday morning.
"She's been with us roughly a short time but during that short time she has made a tremendous impact on her students, at the school that she serviced," said Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) Transportation Director Patrick Mitchell.
Welch was killed in a car accident on I-65 S and Highway 45 on Thursday morning.
"All of the drivers and all of the support staff, over the past couple of days, have had a trying to with dealing with the loss of one of our drivers," Mitchell explained.
Transportation leaders hope the tragedy reminds people to pay close attention when they see a yellow bus.
"It's something about that big yellow bus that speaks volumes," Mitchell added. "When you see that yellow bus, use caution. Even if the stop arm is not deployed, still show a sense of caution when you see that bus."
Mitchell said most of the time school buses are carrying some of our most precious cargo.
"When the buses stop to pick up children or offload children and you see those stop arms deployed, stop," Mitchell said.
Mitchell told FOX 10 News the bus drivers are highly trained, take their jobs very seriously and that safety is of utmost importance to them.
"When you're traveling perhaps over 7 million miles a year. You can see that is a tremendous amount of driving," he said.
A makeshift memorial is set up in front of MCPSS' Transportation building on International Drive. The memorial bus has a black wreath on it in remembrance of Welch.
Director Mitchell invites the community to leave cards, balloons, and flowers in front of the bus.
