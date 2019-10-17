CoachedUp and Hase Productions are hosting the “CoachedUp Boys 2 Men Conference” on Saturday, November 2.
The event will be held at The Bright Spot from 9:30am to 2pm. This Conference is designed for young men, grades 9th-12th. Organizers’ goal is to award four $500 to a participant in each grade totaling $2000.
The scholarship awards will be based on a competitive essay by the applicants titled, “How Will I Impact my Community as an adult”.
Tickets are $15, and can be purchased via eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coachedup-boys-2-men-Conference-tickets-73701785023) or by Contacting Dominicke Haston (251) 648-1626 or Leavie King, III (251) 298-7615.
Please RSVP by Tuesday, October 29th.
