NEW ORLEANS, LA. --Seacor contracted commercial divers from Donjon Marine Company, who were diving on the capsized Seacor Power lift boat, recovered 2 more unresponsive people Friday.

Out of respect for privacy of the family members involved, the Coast Guard is not releasing the names of those rescued, recovered or missing.

Donjon divers returned to the scene at 7:50 a.m. Friday to conduct an assessment and began dive operations.

The divers had to stop diving mid-morning due to dangerous weather conditions, but resumed diving operations again at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Donjon dive operations are scheduled to continue throughout Friday evening, weather permitting.