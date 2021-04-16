US Overturned Boat Rescue

In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-medium boat crew member searches for survivors near the capsized SeaCor Power. The Seacor Power, an oil industry vessel, flipped over Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in a microburst of dangerous wind and high seas. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. --Seacor contracted commercial divers from Donjon Marine Company, who were diving on the capsized Seacor Power lift boat, recovered 2 more unresponsive people Friday.

Out of respect for privacy of the family members involved, the Coast Guard is not releasing the names of those rescued, recovered or missing.

Donjon divers returned to the scene at 7:50 a.m. Friday to conduct an assessment and began dive operations.

The divers had to stop diving mid-morning due to dangerous weather conditions, but resumed diving operations again at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Donjon dive operations are scheduled to continue throughout Friday evening, weather permitting.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.