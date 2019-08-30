The Coast Guard and good Samaritans assisted a vessel taking on water 13 miles offshore Panama City on Friday.
Coast Guard officials say watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at 12:47 p.m. of a charter boat with five people aboard taking on water approximately 13 miles offshore St. Andrews Pass.
Sector watchstanders directed the launch of a 45-Foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew and a 24-foot Special Purpose Craft—Shallow Water boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Panama City to assist the people.
Multiple charter and recreational vessels arrived on scene, transferred the passengers off the boat and began dewatering the boat.
The Coast Guard boatcrews arrived on scene and removed the remaining water from the boat with dewatering pumps.
The vessel was escorted to shore and removed from the water.
