MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Coast Guard presented the Distinguished Flying Cross to Lt. Gregory Bukata in Mobile on Friday.
Bukata was involved in the Coast Guard response during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, where he was instrumental in the rescue of 108 people.
The Distinguished Flying Cross is America’s oldest military aviation award. It is awarded for heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight, in a manner that is distinctive and not routine.
