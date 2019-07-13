NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Coast Guard and local agencies are rescuing people in flooded areas on Island Road in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana, Saturday.
USCG provides the following information:
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received an initial report at approximately 4:30 a.m. of 12 people in distress due to flooding in the residential area of Island Road in Terrebonne Parish.
Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Morgan City launched a 24-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew and Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans launched a MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew.
The aircrew hoisted four people and their cat and took them to Houma Air Port.
Hurricanes and tropical storms can be deadly, and the Coast Guard’s ability to conduct rescues continues to diminish as the storm approaches landfall and my be non-existent at the height of the storm. The public should be prepared, stay informed, heed storm warnings, and evacuate flood-prone areas if it is still safe to do so.
