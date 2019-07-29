ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- The U.S. Coast Guard located four people aboard an overdue vessel approximately 54 nautical miles offshore Orange Beach around 9 a.m. Monday.
The Coast Guard says Hunter Mccutcheon, Butch Mccutcheon, Cary Miller, and Brent Baker were located without reported injuries.
The people were stranded after their vessel’s battery died, the Coast Guard says.
A Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew launched from Aviation Training Center in Mobile and located the vessel Monday morning. A Sea Tow boat crew transported the vessel and people to shore.
“Boaters are reminded to file a detailed float plan with a responsible party on shore,” said Paul Barnard, the recreational boating safety specialist at the Eighth Coast Guard District. “The float plan should include an anticipated time of departure and return, as well as an intended route and destination. That information will help searchers more quickly locate the vessel if it doesn’t return on time.”
A downloadable float plan is available here: http://floatplancentral.cgaux.org/download/USCGFloatPlan.pdf
