The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a charter fishing boat offshore Panama City, Florida, according to officials.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at 12:05 p.m. of a 48-year-old man experiencing symptoms of heat stroke aboard a charter fishing boat approximately 19 miles offshore Panama City.
Sector watchstanders directed the launch of an 45-Foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Panama City to medevac the man.
The boatcrew arrived on scene at 1:05 p.m. and transported the man to emergency medical services at Panama City Marina where he was transported to Bay Medical Sacred Heart in Panama City.
