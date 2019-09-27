A missing diver, who was last seen approximately 10 miles southeast of Destin, Florida, has been located in stable condition, Friday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at approximately 6 p.m. that Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission located the diver swimming to shore in stable condition.
Sector Watchstanders received a report at 1 p.m. of a missing diver who was last seen approximately 300 feet from the charter vessel, A-Salt Mission, at 12:40 p.m.
Involved in the search were:
• A 45-Foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Destin
• An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
• The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Albacore
• An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile
• Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
• Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office
• Two good Samaritan vessels
