The U.S. Coast Guard reports it is involved Wednesday morning in a "mass search and rescue case" off the Louisiana coast following the capsizing of a commercial vessel.

The search goes on for a dozen people, after the recovery of one body and six survivors, according to the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard crews and assets from Mobile are involved in the effort.

Officials say six people were rescued and a dozen others are still missing after a commercial boat capsized in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana.

The Coast Guard says it got a distress call Tuesday afternoon.

An urgent marine information broadcast was issued, and multiple good Samaritan boat crews responded and joined Coast Guard crews in the rescue operation.

The 129-foot power lift boat that capsized is used for oil and gas exploration.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans had issued a special marine warning Tuesday about steep waves in the region. The weather service advised mariners to seek safe harbor and take protective actions as wind gusts as high as 60 miles per hour battered Louisiana.

The crew of the pre-commissioned USCG cutter Glenn Harris, one of the new 154-foot fast response cutters, USCG Coast Guard Station Grand Isle and multiple private vessels are involved in the rescue efforts.

Aircrews from the U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Training Center in Mobile and USCG Air Station Corpus Christi are helping as well.