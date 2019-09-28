Coast Guard rescues missing diver

The Coast Guard has located a diver that went missing from a charter boat Friday afternoon.
Official with Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report of a missing diver about 1 p.m. Friday. The diver was last seen 300 feet from a charter boat southeast of Destin.
At 6 p.m. Friday Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission had located the missing diver. The diver was swimming to shore in stable condition.
