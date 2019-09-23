The Coast Guard rescued five people who went into the water after their vessel capsized in Mississippi Sound, Saturday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile, received a report at 2:55 p.m. Saturday that an unknown number of people went into the water after a vessel capsized approximately two miles south of Gulfport Harbor.
Sector watchstanders directed the launch of a 45-Foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Gulfport to rescue the people.
A good Samaritan aboard a personal watercraft rescued six of the 11 people.
The Coast Guard boatcrew arrived on scene at 3:36 p.m., rescued the remaining five people and transported them to Station Gulfport in stable condition.
