FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies have suspended their search for two overdue paddle boarders Thursday near Fort Walton Beach.
The two missing teenagers, a male and a female, were seen safely ashore near the boardwalk in Fort Walton Beach according to Coast Guard officials.
