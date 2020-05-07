The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing kayaker near Pensacola, Thursday.
Officials say Tosh Mutdho was last seen departing the Pensacola Beach Pier at approximately 6 p.m. Monday on a kayak.
The Coast Guard searched approximately 3,918 square miles over 105 hours.
"On behalf of the Coast Guard, it's our solemn duty to report the search for Mr. Tosh Mutdho has been suspended," said Lt. Cmdr. Corrie Sergent, the search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector Mobile. "We diligently searched with our pilots, boat forces, cutter crews and partner agencies in the water, in the air, and on land but, unfortunately, were unable to locate him. The decision to suspend a search is never easy and our thoughts go out to Mr. Mutdho's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time."
Involved in the search were:
• Coast Guard Station Pensacola 45-foot Rescue Boat-Medium boat crew
• Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew
• Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 aircrew
• Coast Guard Cutter Ridley boat crew
• Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
• Santa Rosa Police Department
• Escambia County Search & Rescue
More information on this case can be found here.
