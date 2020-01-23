The Coast Guard has suspended their search for one person who went missing aboard the vessel Star Aquila, Thursday, approximately 12 nautical miles south of Dauphin Island, officials say.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at 4:07 a.m. that a crew member was missing. The 41-year-old male was last seen Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Coast Guard crews searched over 1,049 square-nautical miles for approximately 40 hours but were unable to find the missing person.
Involved in the search are:
• Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew
• Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
• Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew
• Coast Guard Cutter Man O War crew
• Star Aquila crew members
