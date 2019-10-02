MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Coast Guard plane from ATC Mobile helped locate a crew that escaped a burning vessel in the Gulf of Mexico.
The fishing boat Shining Star was about 30 nautical miles south of Panama City, Florida when it was spotted by the Coast Guard crew.
The Coast Guard said the boat was on fire but the three crew members were safe in a life raft. Another fishing vessel, the First Light, pulled all three survivors from the water and later handed them off to a Coast Guard boat.
