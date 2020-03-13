A message from Coastal Alabama Community College, President, Dr. Craig Pouncey:
Dear Coastal Alabama Family,
In a memo from the Alabama Community College System, Chancellor Jimmy Baker has directed that all Community Colleges transition all on-campus classes to alternative instruction plans until April 3.
Coastal Alabama’s top concern is the safety of our students and campus communities. Because of the threat of the Coronavirus Disease, and at the direction of the Alabama Community College System, all Coastal Alabama classes will be transitioning to online learning in Canvas beginning March 23, through April 3.
Please keep an eye on your student email for communications from your instructors on how to proceed in your classes online. We understand that this can be a unique transition for students and have asked all faculty to remain accommodating and sensitive to the needs of students. If you have any issues with this transition, please contact your instructor and they will be happy to assist you. All students have also been enrolled in the new "Student News" course in Canvas. There, there will be a link for students to submit any questions they may have regarding this transition.
Again, please continue to practice good personal health habits as we enter into our Spring Break holiday. Try to limit your exposure to large groups, but don't forget to enjoy your break.
For more information and updates, visit www.coastalalabama.edu/coronavirus.
Respectfully,
Warren Craig Pouncey
President
