A two-vehicle crash at 7:30 a.m., September 18, has claimed the life of a Coffeeville man and injured another.
Alvin McCrory Peters, 42, was killed when the 1996 Ford Ranger he was driving crossed the center line of the roadway and collided head-on with a 2016 Mack truck driven by Jermaine Mayfield, 46, of Waynesboro, MS.
Peters, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead on scene and transported to Lathan Funeral Home in Jackson.
Mayfield was transported by air to USA Medical Center in Mobile for treatment of his injuries. The crash occurred on U.S. 84 east of Coffeeville.
