MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A local woman is pleading for someone with answers to come forward and help solve her father's murder.
It happened July 2, 2004 -- an attempted robbery turned cold blooded murder -- now 16 years later a cold case.
It's a day Debra Baber dreads every year -- the day her father, 78-year-old Grady Baber was shot and killed inside his truck at the corner of Hercules and Live Oak.
Still every year she revisits the scene of the crime. This year she and a friend are placing wooden cross with the words "RIP GRADY BABER" on it.
Lee: "Do you believe someone out there knows what happened? DEBRA: Oh, I know someone knows. They saw it... an eyewitness."
Debra's father was known as "the shrimp man" -- selling on the roadside out of the back of his truck.
"He'd come down here to collect on some money or sell some more shrimp.. or just collect some money -- because you buy a bag of shrimp -- he'd front you a bag of shrimp. And there was a lot of people who still owed him money in this area," explained Debra.
According to Debra the witness was a prostitute and told investigators a man approached her dad's truck and asked for some shrimp. When he told him he didn't have any -- the suspect asked for his wallet. After her dad said no -- words were exchanged before he was shot in the head and left for dead.
"She did see my daddy get blown away... for no reason. They didn't get nothing from what I hear," said Debra.
To complicate matters, between the time that MPD got the call and arrived on scene a heavy downpour likely washed away any fingerprints or DNA evidence that could have been left behind.
Debra holds tight to lots of memories, including a picture taken the day before he was killed.
"This was the last picture I took of my daddy," recalled Debra. "I took two and this one came out... I got one in the background. It's a good one."
She says the 4th of July and every other holiday has never been the same.
"We all met at his house... We all cooked and pitched in, but nobody does that no more... I never go to no function no more," said Debra.
Still even after all these years and going it alone -- Debra won't stop until she gets justice.
"It broke us all up... everyone has gone their separate ways nobody wants to come down here... I said I'm coming because I still want to know who did it. I know the killer is out there and if he did it to mine... he'd probably do it again," said Debra.
Again she's urging anyone with even the smallest piece of information to come forward and call Mobile Police 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
