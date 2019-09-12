MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Cold case murder suspect Alvin Ray Allen, 61, pleaded not guilty in a court proceeding in Mobile Thursday morning. A judge set his trial date for April 13, 2020.
The state indicated it does not intend to make this a capital murder case.
Allen had been booked back into Mobile County Metro Jail this week after he turned himself in -- following being released by mistake due to a clerical error.
He was then released on $100,000 bond after satisfying a $10,000 cash requirement.
The judge also required that Allen be subjected to electronic monitoring and that his movements be restricted to his home, his rental properties, his lawyer's office and church. He also may have no contact with the the victim's family.
Allen is accused of killing 19-year-old Sandra Williams in 1980.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.