We've got a big change on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the 40s as of 5 a.m.

A wind advisory will be in place through 7 p.m. this evening so plan on harsh winds almost all day long. Highs this afternoon will only reach the lower 60s this afternoon with mid 30s returning by dawn on Friday. Make sure you bring back out the jackets for the next couple of days but you won't need them by Easter Sunday.

The cold snap will be short lived and we'll jump up to the mid 70s on Sunday and even climbing up to 80 degrees by midweek next week. As for rain chances, we stay mostly dry for the next 7 days.