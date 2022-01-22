MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- This winter weather had downtown Mobile looking like a ghost town on a Friday night.

Empty streets and plenty of parking -- definitely not the norm for the start of the weekend. The cold snap had folks staying home. Those who did venture out tell us this rare winter weather is just not southern.

"Man: It's cold! Lee: Too cold? -- Man: Hopefully it's very short. Lee: Short-lived? -- Man: Short-lived -- yes sir."

A transplant from upstate New York, Jake Dorsey is used to the cold weather drill.

"Just to bundle up and keep going about your business. Lee: What's your advice to people who may not be used to this here on the Gulf Coast? -- Jake: Just buy some layers. Don't let it keep you down."

In about three weeks, Mardi Gras is set to return to the Port City. Downtown businesses like Heroes Sports Bar & Grille are ready to serve what they hope will be record crowds coming back from the pandemic.

"We are hoping it's a little warmer than this as you can imagine. But we know people in Mobile are particularly geared towards Mardi Gras this year. They are excited about it. There's a feeling that we missed it last year and this year they are coming in a big way," said David Rasp, Heroes Bar & Grille Owner. "I believe it's going to take a lot more than some cold weather to keep people from celebrating this year!"

Public Works employees have already put out the barricades. The Conde Cavaliers set to kick the season off Friday, Feb 11.