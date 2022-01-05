MILTON, Fla. (WALA) -- A cold weather shelter will be open in Milton for those who are homeless or have no heat in their homes on Thursday night, when temperatures are predicted to drop into the 30s.

Santa Rosa County's cold weather shelter is at Ferris Hill Baptist Church, 6848 Chaffin St. in Milton. Those wishing to stay at the shelter must arrive between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. No one will be admitted after 8:30 p.m. unless brought in by law enforcement. The shelter closes at 7 a.m. each morning.

Only service animals with verification of rabies vaccination are permitted to stay with guests.

The shelter utilizes volunteer resources and donations. It opens each night weather is forecasted to drop below 40 degrees, typically December through March. The shelter is for people who are homeless or cannot maintain heat in their home, can care for themselves, and are not at risk to themselves or others. No one will be admitted to the shelter who is under the influence of drugs or alcohol, unable to walk unaided or disoriented.