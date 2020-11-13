MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – College students planning to come home for Thanksgiving should get tested for COVID-19, the top epidemiologist for the Mobile County Health Department said Friday.
Rendi Murphree, director of disease surveillance with the department, said at a briefing that the recommendation is part of an initiative that the department is rolling out next week called, “Know Before You Go.”
“If you’ve been on campus, if you've been living in an apartment while going to school, please get tested a couple days before you go home,” she said. “Know your COVID status before you go, so that you don't inadvertently expose people back at your home – your parents, your cousins, your grandparents your aunts and uncles, because we certainly don't want you unknowingly spreading COVID at your family gathering.”
Public health officials have been expressing anxiety about the coming holiday season as novel coronavirus cases surge across the country, hitting a seven-day average of almost 130,000 new infections a day. Experts fear extended family gatherings will contribute to that surge.
Murphree recited the latest advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on staying safe during Thanksgiving. Those counter-COVID measures include:
- “Shorter is better.” Gatherings of shorter duration would reduce risk, Murphree said.
- Fewer is better.” Murphree suggested having fewer guests.
- “Outdoors is better.’ Outdoor seating is safer than indoors, she said.
- Increasing ventilation. Murphree said if Thanksgiving dinners do take place inside, people should open doors and windows.
- Masks. People should wear masks, she said.
Murphree offered one other piece of advice, one that might be hard for some families. She said people should ask their relatives not to sing or shout during the Thanksgiving get-together.
Murphree covered several other topics. With COVID-19 hospitalizations back on the rise, she said Mobile-area hospitals have just a handful of intensive care unit beds available. She said that’s not yet a crisis – total coronavirus hospitalizations remain less than half of their summer peak – but she added it is a concern.
Murphree also concurred with research suggesting that going to restaurants is among the riskiest activities when it comes to the disease – particularly establishments with indoor seating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.